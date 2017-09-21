CID Invites New Times Corporation Union Leaders

Related Stories The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited leaders of the New Times Corporation workers Union.



The reason for the invitation is unclear, but the Union Chair, Diana Bosu, believes that the invitation follows a demonstration the workers staged against the Managing Director, Carol Annang, on Monday.



She told Class FM Thursday, September 21 that: “We have received a call from the CID of the Ghana Police headquarters that our General Secretary, including the executives of New Times Corporation, should report.



“We don’t know why they are inviting us so we are on our way there. We will want to think that it may have to do with the demonstration.



“This year, we have others who went on demonstration. GIHOC executives of the ICU were not invited, why is the New Times Corporation being isolated and being invited to the police headquarters?”



The angry staff, on Monday, accused Ms Annang of using company funds to buy herself an SUV while staff suffer poor conditions of service, as well as hijacking the functions of the company’s Chief Accountant, Chief Procurement Officer and Chief Auditor. In Monday’s demonstration, the staff, numbering over 50, locked out the MD.







