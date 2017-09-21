3 Robbers Gunner Down

Related Stories Three members of a suspected robbery gang have been killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police during a botched robbery operation at Manso-Kensere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.



The shoot-out, which reportedly happened Wednesday dawn on a portion of the Manso-Kensere road, left two other members of the gang with fatal injuries, while two managed to escape.



An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the gun battle began when a police patrol team from Manso-Nkwanta, who intentionally used a vehicle belonging to the District Assembly, was stopped by the suspected robbers.



The armed robbers allegedly mounted a road block at a portion of the road to rob unsuspecting traders and passengers at that ungodly hour when the police were alerted by an informant.



The police also arrested one Joe, a driver’s mate, who was said to be among the robbers. One other suspect was arrested later at a different location.



Nana Adusei Kwadampam, Manso Adubia Gyasehene, who visited the crime scene, narrated the incident to DAILY GUIDE in a chat.



The armed robbers, he said, had reportedly laid ambush in between Tensiri Nkwanta and Manso Adubia in the Amansie West District.



Unknown to the armed robbers, some people in the area had seen them and realized their evil plans and so they alerted the police in advance.



Unconfirmed reports suggest that the suspects could have raked in thousands of Ghana cedis if not for the timely intervention of the police, who had been outwitted on two occasions by the armed robbers.



Police Response



Confirming the incident, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said one of the suspects, who managed to escape with an Opel taxi they were using, was also lynched by vigilante members of the Manso Kensere community.



ASP Juliana Obeng, in a statement, indicated that the Manso-Nkwanta police patrol team was on the usual patrol duties when it received intelligence on the activities of the armed robbers at about 3:00 am.



“Just as the patrol team [personnel] got to the scene, they chanced upon an Opel taxi with five men who had alighted from it. The occupants, on seeing the police, opened fire and our men returned fire,” she affirmed.



“Two of the robbers managed to get back into the vehicle and escaped with it, but three others died through gunshots from the police,” the police spokesperson added.



ASP Obeng said a single barrel gun, a locally made pistol and other ammunition were retrieved from the scene of the incident.



The bodies of the suspects have since been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum.