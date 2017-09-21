State Attorney Summoned To Appear In Court

Related Stories Mr Richard Gyambiby, a Senior State Attorney, has been summoned to appear before a District Court in Accra to explain issues in the case of Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, Chief Executive Officer for Bull Haus Entertainment.



Hanson was put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a Music Producer in May 2014.



After several years of waiting for the advice from the Attorney General; the AG has now recommended that Hanson be discharged.



Mr Gyambiby is said to have worked on the case docket and advised that Bulldog be discharged.



The Police, however, state the advice from the AG had some codified information, which needed to be discussed by the Police Administration.



The Court, presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku, gave the order after Prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu, had told the Court that the CID’s Director General had travelled on an official assignment.



According to Chief Inspector Apiorsornu, the Director General would return in the course of the week and prayed for adjournment.



When the Court enquired from the Prosecutor what the AG’s advice was; he told the District Court that the AG had recommended that Bulldog be discharged.



However, Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said the AG asked that a copy of its advice should not be filed at the Court.



According to him, the reason for that was communicated through a document between the Director General of the CID and the AG, which was covered under the Privilege Act under the Evidence Act, Act 100.



The Defence Counsel, Jerry Avenorgbor, noted that the Privilege Act dwelt on information between clients and professionals.



Mr Avenorgbor also observed that the “adjudication of justice in our jurisprudence is ultimately between the Court and the AG” but he said because there was lack of personnel, the Police had been given prosecutorial roles.



This, he noted, had caused a lot of contradictions in an institution that allowed personnel to arrest, investigate and prosecute.



According to the Defence Counsel, his client was incarcerated for a while but the Judiciary saw the need to grant him (Bulldog) bail because investigations had also led to nothing.



He observed that there had been several adjournments and similar reasons had been given by the Police.



Those reasons, the Defence Counsel said, were hindering the administration of justice so the Court should not allow the Police to kick justice out.



Mr Avenorgbor, therefore, prayed the court to discharge Bulldog. Charged with conspiracy to murder and murder, the Court, however, preserved the plea of Bulldog. Bulldog has, however, been admitted to bail by the Human Rights Court, a division of the High Court. The District Court has adjourned the matter to October 12, 2017.