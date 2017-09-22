Notorious Armed Robber Declared Wanted By Police

Library Image Related Stories The suspect is believed to have been involved in scores of robbery attacks with his gang around Sunyani and nearby communities.



A suspected notorious armed robber, identified as Danjimah, has been declared wanted by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command for his involvement in scores of robbery attacks with his gang around Sunyani and nearby communities.



Danjimah who has multiple names such as Razak and Mohammed have often made unregistered vehicles as their target, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, disclosed this to the Graphic Online.



He said the suspect and his gang were said to have robbed a young lady of her non-registered Toyota vehicle at Fiapre near Sunyani.



They also robbed another person of an unregistered Toyota Camry in Sunyani, among other crimes.



The police have subsequently placed an undisclosed amount of money as a reward to any individual who provides relevant information that can lead to his arrest.



The public is, however, assured that their identity will not be revealed when they provide that information.