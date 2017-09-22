Uber Stripped Of Its Licence To Work In London

Related Stories London's transport authority has stripped Minicab app Uber of its licence to work in the capital of England. This was announced by Transport for London (TFL) today, and the reasons given were that Uber is not fit and proper to operate due to concerns over public safety, and also their approach to reporting criminal offences.



A petition with 100,000 signatures was submitted to TfL, calling on Uber to improve workers' rights or 'get out of London' ahead of the licence decision.



They are now barred working in London after their current licence expires on September 30.



'TfL considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications.' Source: mirror.co.uk