Man 'Mistakenly' Rapes His Girlfriend's Identical Twin Sister

Library Image Related Stories A Melbourne man has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping his partner’s identical twin sister.



According to the 24-year-old, he mistook the woman for her sibling.

He was convicted of rape and indecent assault, the Herald Sun reports.



The man had told the police that his victim had made unwanted advances towards him, but the court said it had heard that he instead told the victim that he always fantasised about sex with her.



The victim had been staying with her sister and her partner for some time now after ending a relationship.



She was said to be sleeping in the guest bedroom when the man entered to talk to her but subsequently raped her.



He phoned his partner after the attack and told her that her sister had sexually assaulted him.



He told police officers the same story and added that he was confused because his partner and the victim resembled one another.



“That was a bizarre thing to say given you’d been talking to [the victim] about her, and her issues, for over an hour,” County Court judge Felicity Hampel told him.



The victim has since become estranged from her twin following the attack.



She, however, indicated that she had attempted suicide more than a dozen times since.



“All I have ever wanted was for him to say sorry and admit what he has done to me,” she said.