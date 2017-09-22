Here's How To Whiten Your Teeth Overnight

Related Stories Clean teeth is a sign of good health as well as confidence.



Many due to being the embarrassing yellow appearance of their teeth have got their self-esteem lowered.

Having great teeth is essential in our culture today. Your teeth is the first thing people look at; it is a sign of good health as well as confidence.

When making a first impression, discolored teeth can send a signal that you don’t really care about yourself. Who doesn’t want to have a beautiful smile with white, sparkling teeth?

How to whiten your teeth overnight is what pulse.com.gh brings to you.

1.Baking Soda and Lime Juice

What you will need

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1 teaspoon lime/lemon juice

· Toothbrush

Process

1. Mix the baking soda and lemon juice.

2. With the toothbrush, apply this paste on your teeth.

3. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes and then rinse your mouth with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Repeat this twice a week initially, and then use it once in 7-10 days.

2.Banana peels

All you will need

Banana peel

What You Have To Do

1. Cut the banana peel into small pieces.

2. Take a piece and rub the inside of it on your teeth. Rub gently all over your teeth for a minute or two.

3. Rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once every day or every alternate day till you get whiter teeth.

3.Charcoal

What You Will Need

· Powdered charcoal

· Toothbrush

What You Have To Do

1. Wet the toothbrush and dip it in the charcoal.

2. Brush your teeth with this using gentle circular motions for two minutes.

3. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.

How Often You Should Do This

Use this remedy once or twice a week.