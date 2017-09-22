This Is Why You Should Never Sleep On A Plane

Library Image Related Stories If you are one of the lucky ones that find sleeping on a plane easy, or you load up on sleeping pills before a flight, getting some shut eye on a plane could actually be harmful for your health.



This claim comes from a study by Harvard University that found sleeping on a plane could be detrimental to your hearing.



The study found that if you are asleep during a flight and there is a sudden change in altitude, your body’s ability to equalise the pressure in your eardrum may be compromised and could cause permanent damage.



This is because for most people when there is a sudden change of altitude, they feel like their ears are going to pop – which occurs when the pressure on the outside of the airs doesn’t match the pressure on the inside.



This often happens during the takeoff and landing parts of the flight.



Yawning or swallowing opens the think canal called the Eustachian tube which helps to equalise the pressure.



However, when you are sleeping you cannot control this and the Eustachian tube can become block which can result in ear barotrauma.



If the tube s blocked for a lengthy period of time (read: a long haul flight), it can develop an infection and cause a fluid build up behind the eardrum resulting in hearing difficulties and pain.



In extreme cases, a deep fistula leak can also develop meaning blood leaks from your ears.



To avoid this, make sure you are awake during takeoff and landing.



Meanwhile, a woman was recently detained at a Turkish airport on suspicion she was using someone esle's passport.



This is because the 41-year-old looked to be 20 years younger than the age stated on her passport, confusing officials.