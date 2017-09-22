Calm Returns To New Times Corporation

Related Stories Calm has returned to the New Times Corporation (NTC) following an agreement that the issues that culminated in the upheaval, which started on Monday September 18, 2017 should be amicably settled by due process.



In a communique, jointly signed by Ivy Austin, Acting Board Chairman and Solomon Kotei, General Secretary of the ICU and copied to the National Media Commission and the National Labour Commission, the parties resolved to ensure that normalcy returns to New Times Corporation immediately.



It said following a meeting held on Friday September 22, 2017 on the developments that took place from Monday September 18, 2017 involving the workers, the Board of Directors, Management and the Industrial and Workers Union (ICU) representing the workers of NTC, the parties resolved that the Union particularly, should take steps to ensure that sanity prevails on the premises of the corporation.



“That the issues culminating in the upheaval should be amicably settled by due process. By this arrangement normalcy is expected to return to New Times Corporation immediately," the communique said.



"That the Board of Directors and Management ensure that the concerns of the workers are full addressed through due process."



It added that “no worker should be victimised as a result of the industrial action.”