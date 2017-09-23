Police Caution Public On Buying Illegal Arms

Related Stories The Upper East Regional Police Command has cautioned the general public to desist from buying illegal firearms from individuals, and report persons illegally involved in the trade to the police for appropriate action.



The caution came as a result of a confession made by Mumuni Yakubu alias Jacob, a suspect, who alleged that Detective Corporal (D/Cpl) Williams Effah Kyere, a Clerk of Arms and Ammunition, gave him a pistol to sell.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Vincent Redeemer Dedjo, Upper East Regional Police Commander, gave the caution at a press briefing in Bolgatanga to confirm the police officer’s involvement in illicit arms sales to robbers in the Municipality which has been circulating on social media.



He said on September 13, at about 2150 hrs, a Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Merchant (name withheld), reported a case of robbery attack by two unidentified men on a Honda motorbike while he had closed from business at Yikene, a suburb of Bolgatanga, and was heading home.



DCOP Dedjo said the complainant reported that the robbers collected his bag containing phones, phone accessories and a cash amount of GHC 8000.



He said Police immediately commenced investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of one suspect Abdulai Issaka, 26, on September 15.



“A search conducted in his room revealed a case of Bruno pistol and five rounds of 380 ammunitions. When he was quizzed, he mentioned Douglas Ayine Akolgo alias W.O, 35, as the owner of the case”.



He said “a Bruni Mod 92 pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition and 165 Ridden H.E loom 99 Exp 4070 explosives were found,” upon further search by the Police in Akolgo’s house, “when the pistol case was examined, it did not match the pistol found”.



DCOP Dedjo said another suspect, Augustine Awilo, 23, was also arrested and eight AAA cartridges concealed in a black jacket and some of the items belonging to the complainant (Adoliba) were found in his room.



The Commander said the suspects were arraigned before court and remanded into police custody.

DCOP Dedjo said the Police would soon organize an identification parade at a date yet to be announced, and called on all victims of any form of crime to patronize the activity if a date is announced.



He said Police were aware of the various crimes including motorbike snatching perpetrated in the Region and was doing all it could to remedy the situation.



DCOP Dedjo called on residents to freely render information to the Police.