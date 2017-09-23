Fool, Useless Boy, You’re A Pity, You’ll Eat From Dust – Radio Station Boss Fights Critic

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah (Sammens) has described one Koku Amenyaglo as a twerp in a heated conversation which ensued between the two on Facebook.



Sammens who appeared to be furious over Amenyaglo’s attack on his personality following reports that he [Sammens] travelled to the USA as a member of the Ghanaian government delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York, hurled insults at Amenyaglo in defense.



Amenyaglo, however, appeared unperturbed as he continuously taunted Sammens in a manner which resulted in the media mogul barraging him with unprintable words.



“Twerp. You’re a disgrace to your family. Even the father who gave birth to you has regretted. Fool. Nincompoop. Useless boy. What have done with your life? You’re pity. Fool,” Sammens retorted as Amenyaglo replied “errand boy”.



“You will eat from dust. You have bitten more than you can chew, you and your stupid sponsors. Even your father can’t hold this. You hide behind social media and spew rubbish. I’m not walk over. You haven’t seen the last of me,” Sammens hit back.