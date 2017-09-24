Share Condoms To Students To Prevent Unwanted Pregnancies – MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francisca Oteng Mensah is proposing the distribution of condoms to teenage girls to help prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).



According to her, “during my visit to the UK, I observed that some schools were distributing contraceptives and condoms to teenage girls on Fridays to help protect them sexually. It is high time we paid attention to such issues since parents cannot be everywhere with their teenage girls. The use of these contraceptives will also help teenagers not to contract sexual related diseases”



Speaking in a meeting at Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (SHS) at Mamponteng in the Kwabre East District, she urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to adopt this initiative of distributing condoms every Friday to teenage girls to curb the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Ghana.



She added that there was the need for parents and other stakeholders to come together to deal with the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies in the country.



Fifty-seven thousand teenage pregnancies were recorded nationwide in the first half of 2017.



A total of 31 teenage pregnancy related deaths were also recorded during the period.



Mr Simeon Kwabena Acheampong, the Ashanti Regional Manager of Marie Stopes International, Ghana, an international NGO, providing contraception and safe abortion services said a total of 9,100 adolescents reportedly got pregnant in the Ashanti Region during the first half of this year.