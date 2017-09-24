Eleven-Member Governing Council Of GIL Inaugurated

Related Stories Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, has inaugurated a newly constituted 11-member Governing Council for the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL).



The Council is the highest decision-making body of the Institute, with the mandate to ensuring that the Institute achieved its aims and objectives.



The new Council is under the Chairmanship of Dr Edward Prempeh, a Government Nominee.



The members are Mrs Mercy Bentsi-Enchill, Acting Director of GIL, Professor Kofi Agyekum, Government Nominee, Mrs Dora Darkwa Mensah, Ministry of Education, and Ms Ayishetu Abdullah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



Others are Mr Sabra Asante, GIMPA, Dr Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie and Dr IIdiko Csajbok-Twerefou, Vice-Chancellor’s nominees, Mr Clement Osei Amoako and Mrs Victoria Maami Ekua Hajar, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Mrs Isabella Sika Keh, Ghana National Association of Teachers.



Dr Opoku Prempeh assured the Council of government’s support to addressing challenges facing the Institute.



He charged them to work diligently to advance the work of the Institute to make it more visible and relevant.



He said GIL was well placed to contribute to the transformation of the Zongo communities, which was one of the flagship programmes of the Government, with its Arabic Diploma Programme, which was introduced in 2013 in conjunction with the Islamic Education Unit (IEU).



“Together with Management, the Board must get Ghana Education Service and the IEU to create an official career progression path for the graduates of the programme, who will help meet demand for Arabic teachers as Arabic, once more, becomes an examinable WASSCE subject,’’ he said.



Speaking on behalf of the Council, Dr Edward Prempeh said it was an honour bestowed them and promised to contribute their quota to effectively manage the GIL.