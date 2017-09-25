EXPOSED: African Delegations Spend Lavishly On UN Trip - VIDEO

Related Stories Delegates from some African countries who participated in the recent UN General Assembly Summit are reported to have spent millions of dollars on expensive hotels and shopping sprees.



This was contained in an I-Team investigation report for NBC New York.



In the video which is circulating on social media, some diplomats were captured on camera by reporters at expensive shops, boutiques and hotels in New York.



Visitors from Swaziland were spotted with several shopping bags after their purchases at Bergdorf Goodman, a high-end department store in New York.



The UN delegation from Togo was reported to be staying at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where suites cost between $8,000 and $18,000 a night.



Mali and Tanzania were some other countries in the report of lavish spenders, even though a large number of citizens of those countries live in poverty.



Commenting on the issue, NYU politics professor, Alastair Smith, said: “They are here for the shopping, the food, the wine, the dining; they are not here for the serious policy issues.”



