Suspected Killer Cop Committed To Stand Trial

Related Stories One of the two policemen, suspected to have attacked a bullion van and ended up killing the driver at Maame Krobo in the Eastern Region was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court by the Accra Central District Court.



Corporal Solomon Elvis Mensah will face the High Court on October 23, 2017 to answer charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and murder.



At yesterday’s committal hearing, the District Court, presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu, ruled that there were so many inconsistencies in the statement that Mensah gave to the police and what he told the court.



He was also of the view that there was the need to give the policeman the opportunity to defend himself and for the prosecution to also prove its case at the High Court.



“On that basis, I commit you to stand trial at the High Court for the court to fully look into the matter,’’ he said.



Other accused



The court, however, adjourned the committal proceedings for the two other accused — Corporal Daniel Kissi Abrokwah and Hafisu Muhammad, a taxi driver — to September 29, 2017.



Corporal Abrokwah informed the court that he was not in the right frame of mind to answer any questions during the committal because his father had passed away.

Muhammad on the other hand complained of sickness because of a chicken pox infection.



Alibi



Corporal Mensah, however, informed the court that on August 16, 2016, the day of the incidence, he was not at the place where the incident took place.



According to him, he was on his way, together with Corporal Abrokwah, to another town to help their friend Muhammad collect his money from one Seidu.



He said Muhammad promised to give them GH₵300 if they helped him collect an amount of GH₵2,500 that Seidu owed him.



He added that it was on their way back home that a police patrol team met them and arrested them for being responsible for the robbery incident.



“Are you saying that you were not at the place of the incident on the day of the incident,’’ the presiding magistrate wanted to know from Corporal Mensah.



“Yes, my Lord, I was not at the place where the robbery took place on that day, I don’t even know the exact location that the incident happened,’’ Corporal Mensah answered.

At that point, the presiding magistrate asked if he had any witnesses to attest to that alibi.



Corporal Mensah answered that he did not know the people they met on their way to retrieve the money for Muhammad.



Alleged robbery



Corporal Mensah and Lance Corporal Abrokwah were stationed at the GN Bank and GCB at Donkokrom, respectively.



They are alleged to have hatched a plan to rob a GCB bullion van that normally visited Donkokrom to supply money to the bank’s branch and allegedly discussed the plan with Muhammad, their close friend.



According to the prosecution, on August 16, 2016 around 10:30 a.m., the two policemen armed with AK 47 rifles laid ambush at Maame Krobo, while Muhammad drove his taxi towards Ekye Amanfrom to monitor the arrival of the van.



“About 20 minutes later, Muhammad signalled the policemen and, on seeing the bullion van, they opened fire, killing the driver of the van.



“A police guard on board the van got injured but he managed to return fire, compelling the two policemen to flee into the bush,” the prosecution claimed.



It added that the two policemen called Muhammad, who picked them in a bid to escape.