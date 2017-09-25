Ghanaian Politicians Should Stop Stealing Our Money - Bishop Agyinasare

Related Stories Politicians in Ghana have themselves told the citizenry that they are “thieves”, Bishop Charles Agyinasare of Perez Chapel International (PCI) has said.



Teaching his congregation at the Perez Dome on Sunday, 24 September about the need to have “clean hands” so as to be “righteous” before God, the founder of PCI admonished politicians to stop plundering state funds and taxpayers’ money.



“If you are a politician, stop stealing the people’s money for yourself,” he said, adding: “And this one I didn’t say it. Unfortunately for us in Ghana, the politicians are telling us that they are thieves.



“[After] every change of government, the politicians tell us the other politicians [previous government] were stealing, so in our [Ghanaians’] minds the politicians are telling us they are thieves.”



“Now, if it is so, Mr Politician don’t steal our money, keep our money”, he advised.





