Akufo-Addo Is A Brave Man – Chief

Related Stories The Omanhene of Nsein Traditional Area, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, has commended President Akufo-Addo for the “courageous decision” to fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



He has also pledged the commitment of his chiefs to the fight and promised every support needed to ensure the country’s natural resources are protected for future generations.



Awulae Agyefi Kwame was speaking at the climax of the 2017 Kundum Festival, which also marked 50 years since his enstoolment as Omanhene.



Addressing guests at the durbar, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Awulae Agyefi Kwame chastised previous governments and some chiefs for looking on unconcerned while illegal miners destroyed the environment.



“I want to especially thank President Nana Akufo-Addo for the courageous decision to fight galamsey. We are all seeing the effects on the environment, especially our water bodies. My people and I say thank you. Some have come and gone but did nothing about it.



“Didn’t the NDC government see the negative effects of galamsey in Ghana? They feared the consequences of fighting it so they kept quiet while our environment was destroyed. I am disappointed in them. But not just them. Didn’t chiefs also see the negative effects of galamsey? What did they say when they saw the waters in Western Region being destroyed? Until President Akufo-Addo started this fight, what did they do? We were all afraid. We thank God for Nana Akufo-Addo, who has said he we will fight no matter the consequence. Mr Vice President, please send our thanks to him.”



“We the chiefs of Nsein are fully committed to the fight against galamsey. We fully support the fight, and we will continue to point out the ills of society to the government,” Awulae Agyefi pledged.



While commending the President for the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, the Nsein Omanhene bemoaned the rising spate of teenage pregnancy in the area, which is preventing girls from taking full advantage of scholarships offered by the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited and other companies.



He also appealed for the rehabilitation of Axim town roads and the roads within Nsein Senior High School.



Vice President Dr Bawumia commended Awulae Agyefi Kwame II for his remarkable leadership over the years, which has resulted in 50 years of peace and unity in the Nsein Traditional area.



He reiterated government’s commitment to meeting the development aspirations of all Ghanaians, with Nzemaland and the whole of Western region receiving its fair share of the national cake.



The Vice President was accompanied by Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Western region Minister and his Deputy, Gifty Kusi; Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts who is also MP for the area; Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development and MP for Essikado Ketan; Kwaku Asiamah, Minister for Transport.



Sons and daughters of Nsein, including Madam Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission; Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, head of the National Commission for Civic Education; and Mrs Eva Mends, Head of Budget at the Ministry of Finance, were also present.





