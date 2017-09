Related Stories World’s richest man Bill Gates in an interview with BBC Pidgin introduced himself in Pidgin English.



“My people for Africa,” he began, “how una dey?”



Gates went on to answer questions from Nigerians on what his foundation – Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – is doing to help with poverty and insurgency.



See the video below:

<iframe width="470" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qCWqKSd3htg" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.