Afadzato South Poised To Develop Its Snake Village

The Afadzato South District Assembly at Golokuati in the Volta Region is leaving no stone unturned in developing its tourist attraction sites into viable places for tourists and the citizens alike.



One of such attractions is the snake village at Liati Soba.



Afadzato South is one of the youngest districts of the Volta Region with a lot of tourist attractions.



The district which was carved out of the existing Hohoe Municipality currently harbors sections of the ever deteriorating Eastern Corridor road.



One of the almost forgotten and neglected tourist sites of the district is the snake village at Liati Soba which in the past provided home for more than 15 types of snakes including a 1.7 metre long python which escaped in 2015 due to the poor conditions at the village.



Manager in-charge of the village, Gado Safiu told Joy News that he is collaborating with the Assembly and other stakeholders to help develop the snake village into a better tourist site.



According to him, efforts are also underway to add more snakes to the Ball Python and Viper which are currently at the village.



DCE for the area, Lawyer Wisdom Semanu Seneadza told Joy News that the tourist sector in the district is key to the area’s development, adding that the poor road infrastructure would be dealt with under some policy interventions of government.



Lawyer Seneadza hopes something is done about this in terms of developing the area into a tourist site.