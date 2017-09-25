Police Mount Search For Man Suspected To Have Murdered Girlfriend

Related Stories The Mamprobi police has mounted a search for a man believed to be in his late 20s for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in cold blood at Mamprobi in Accra.



The deceased, Lydia Amoh, 26, who was a trader at the Makola Market in Accra was found dead in her room by co-tenants.



Eyewitness



According to an eye witness account, the deceased used to live with her elder sister in the house but somewhere last year, the sister got married and moved out, leaving her alone in the compound house.



On the day of the incident, a lady who lives in the house claimed she saw a young man standing in front of the deceased’s room in the early hours of the day.



According to her, she became suspicious when the man went back into the deceased’s room and closed the door behind him.



The eyewitness said after some time, she again spotted the man carrying a bag (popularly referred to as ‘Ghana must go’) out of the deceased’s room.



When she enquired from the stranger whether he knew the deceased, he answered in the affirmative but added that the deceased left early for the market and had sent him to come for some items in her room.



The eyewitness further alleged that when she noticed the confused mood of the stranger, she requested to take his picture, to which the man agreed.



She stated that she noticed that the man’s shirt was torn while his trousers looked dirty, with the flap turned on the hip.



When she said she would like to check the content of the bag, the man became agitated and warned that if she came closer to him, he would kill her.



She raised an alarm and the stranger (sensing danger) dropped the bag, scaled a wall and managed to escape.



Intervention



When people in the neighbourhood who heard her screams rushed to the scene, they could not trace the guy.



When she got to the door of the deceased, she found her lying on her back on the floor in the room.



Her screams attracted some people into the room and they claimed that the victim had died.



They subsequently reported the case to the Mamprobi police who came to the scene to convey the body to the mortuary.



The eyewitness said it was at this stage that some friends of the deceased stated that she started dating the guy a few months ago but called off the relationship because of his extreme jealousy.



The police has since launched a full scale investigations into the case and has also appealed to the public to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.