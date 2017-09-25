Gabby Otchere-Darko Forwards Details Of His Plane Ticket, Hotel Reservations To Journalist

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has forwarded to me details of his plane ticket, hotel reservations and payments he made using his credit card. He sent the evidence following my post questioning how non-government officials at the UN General Assembly were selected and who funded them.

For security reasons, I'm unable share the credit card details and photos of the receipts, which bear some personal information and credit card details. For the sake of evidence I decided to show the correspondence of my colleague Maxwell Agbagba. Gabby left Ghana on September 15 by British Airways Flight BA078 to London and from London to New York on September. His travel agency is Grandeur.

We asked questions and Gabby has provided evidence that he went on his own, paid his own accommodation and ticket. It is fair that I publish his response. Samuel Atta Mensah of Citi FM has also clarified that he went on his own and the expenses were paid by the station. I think this should bring the matter to rest.

