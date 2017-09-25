Man Caught Masturbating On Legon Campus

Related Stories A man was caught for a dispicable crime that involved going into a women's bathroom and pleasuring himself in Legon Hall at the University of Ghana.



He was caught by a lady, called out, for this nasty crime which occurred last week Thursday.



An eyewitness narrating the incident said, she had entered the washroom to take her bath when she met the man.



According to reports by radio Universe, the lady [name withheld] had to raise an alarm when the culprit acted suspiciously after she had ordered him to leave the place since it was for females and questioned him.



She said "He came out masturbating and I was like aren’t you aware this is the female washroom so why are you here?" she said.



She added that the man pleaded with her to tone down her voice and not to shout.



"He said he mistakenly entered. My instinct told me to follow him [so] I did. He entered M lower and he was still masturbating with his zip opened," she noted.



The culprit, however, revealed that he is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, School of Medical Sciences when alarm was raised.



The culprit, when interrogated said he had come to visit a family friend and lost his way and decided to use the washroom.



He denied all allegations levelled against him after prolonged interrogations by the students.



He said "I don’t know how it comes, I don’t know what is wrong with me, it just happens."



However, three relatives (brother, father and spouse) of the culprit when contacted confirmed that he is indeed psychologically unstable.