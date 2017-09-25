Over 50 Homes Flooded In Kumasi

Related Stories A devastating flood has submerged more than 50 homes in communities in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region after heavy rains Sunday.



Several residents have been displaced and had to abandon their homes to spend the night with friends and relatives.



Although no casualty has been recorded, the residents told Ultimate news city authorities must be tough on building regulations.



“People build in waterways dumping garbage into water bodies, blocking the path of the river. The KMA has to be serious and stop giving permits to people to build in these areas,” an affected resident told Ultimate News’ Patricia Ama Bonsu who spent time in the affected Communities.



“…No life has been lost yet. But so many buildings have been submerged in the water. That house there belongs to the NDC youth organizer. The building always floods but he will not stop building. This flooding will stop if we change our insanitary behavior. NADMO officials have always been here to assess the situation,” added another one.



Monitoring the situation for Starr News, Patricia reported that the affected residents numbering over 200 bemoaned that they had never witnessed such a devastation before.



She said the level of the flooded water depending on one’s height could be at one’s neck or at the person’s knee level, and it had to take officials of the Ghana National Fire Service Sunday to rescue those trapped in their homes.



She continued that the residents were cut off the National Grid to avoid electrocution.