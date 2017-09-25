Civil Aviation Cautions Public Against 2 'Misleading' Airlines

Related Stories The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has warned the public against transacting business with Gold Star Airline and Global Ghana Airlines to misleading destinations.



The Authority says the two airlines have been advertising misleading destinations they do not have the approval to fly to.



A statement from the GCAA, signed by its Director-General, Simon Allotey, on Friday said, “Goldstar Airline has advertised flight operations from Accra, Ghana to destinations within Africa and other parts of the world.



"Similarly, Gobal Ghana Airlines, a Chicago-based company has also advertised flight operations between Accra, Ghana and Chicago, USA.”



“The above-mentioned advertisements are misleading and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority takes a very serious view of this," the statement further explained.



It said individuals, businesses, and institutions who transact business with the two airlines do so at their own risk because “they do not have the necessary approvals from GCAA to commence such air operations.”



“GCAA will abide by its mandate in ensuring that, stakeholders in the Aviation Industry in Ghana conduct their Air Transportation business in a safe and secure manner in accordance with National Laws, GCAA Regulations, International Standards and recommended the best practice,” the statement concluded.





