6 Foods Every Ghanaian Man Needs To Boost His Sperm Count

The normal sperm count ranges from 15 million to more than 200 million sperm per milliliter of semen. A low sperm count is usually associated with zinc deficiency or a lack of vitamins.



Here are foods you definitely need to increase your chances of getting her pregnant.



Oysters for sperm production



Couples if you are trying to conceive then you need to start eating some oysters now. Oyster is rich in zinc, which helps sperm production and a natural aphrodisiac. Other great sources of zinc are turkey, pumpkin seeds, and lobster



Dark chocolate for antioxidants



Eating a chocolate bar a day keeps the doctor away. Dark chocolate contains an amino acid that has been proven to double sperm and semen volume. It’s also high in antioxidants – enough to rival pomegranates and acai berries.



Garlic for sperm motility



It’s time to forget about the strong pungent smell of garlic and incorporate it into your diet now. Garlic is a great baby-making booster for your man.



It contains two magic elements – allicin, which improves blood flow to his sexual organs and protects sperm from damage, and selenium, an antioxidant that improves sperm motility. One to two cloves a day is a good amount.



Bananas for libido



Don’t push yourself too hard, a banana smoothie is all you need after your work.



Bananas have been found to increase male libido and regulate sex hormones because of an enzyme called bromelain. They’re also full of vitamins C, A and B1 which will boost his body’s ability to produce sperm.



Salmon for sperm count



Omega-3 fatty acids increase sperm count and boost blood flow to the genitals – and salmon, chicken, crab, and walnuts are fantastic sources.



Ginseng for testosterone



Ginseng boosts levels of testosterone and increases blood flow to the genitals, with some claiming it even treats erectile dysfunction.



Get your man to drink tea with ginseng, or take dried ginseng root each day for a TTC boost.