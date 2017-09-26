Girl Dies After Aborting 7-Month Old Pregnancy

Related Stories Obrakyire Senior High Technical School in the Central Region has lost one of their students in an attempt to abort a seven month old pregnancy.



Nineteen-Year-old Edina Ashabie died at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital where she was sent for treatment after taking medicine allegedly given to her by her boyfriend.



Speaking on Adom News, Awutu Breku District Police Commander ASP Johnson Hessey said Edina was taken ill and was sent to Awutu Bontrase clinic for treatment but was then referred to Agona Swedru Government Hospital when there was no improvement in her condition, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



Meanwhile, Victor Atila, the boyfriend of Edina has been arrested.



The police is also waiting for the postmortem report as investigation is being conducted.

