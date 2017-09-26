Man Jailed 10 years For Peddling Drugs

Related Stories A 41-Year-Old illegal mining operator, popularly known as galamsey, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Koforidua circuit court, for peddling cocaine and heroin.



Mohammed Issah, who was arrested with the narcotic substance at Afisesa near Kyebi in the Eastern Region, pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing narcotic drugs without authority.



However, he was found guilty and jailed by the court presided over by Madam Mercy Adei Kotei.



Prosecuting, Assistant State Attorney, Cyril Boateng told the court that the police arrested Issah following information that he was dealing in narcotics.



The suspect, he said, upon seeing the police, took to his heels but the police chased him and apprehended him.



Mr. Keteku said a search conducted on him revealed 73 wraps of whitish substance suspected to be cocaine and GH1,205.



He said the substance was sent to the Ghana Standard Authority and a report indicated that 45 wraps tested positive to heroine whilst the remaining 28 wraps tested positive for cocaine.



