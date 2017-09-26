Cease Fire. Court Orders Schwarzenegger, Husband

Related Stories THE CIRCUIT Court in Accra has instructed television and radio ersonality, Valentine Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, and Mr Lawrence Abrokwa, the husband, and his lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, to desist from discussing the merit of the matter until the final determination of the case.



The husband of Afia Schwarzenegger was yesterday arraigned for domestic violence and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 20,000.00 with three sureties.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, earlier prayed the court to make an order restraining the accused person’s lawyer from discussing the matter in the media.



Basing his argument on article 18(2) of the 1992 Constitution, Chief Inspector Oppong said the accused and his lawyer must be restrained from spreading the videos. The prosecution also prayed the court to make an order restraining the lawyer from abusing the complainant on social media because her safety and security was at stake.



He told the court again that counsel had been insulting the accused person on social media and prayed the court to restrain him.



Maurice Ampaw’s reaction



Counsel, in his response to prosecution’s allegation, said it was unfair on the part of prosecution to attack his personality and integrity. He said the allegation was unsubstantiated and could not be proven by the prosecution.



He contended that he is experienced enough to know that once there is an issue before the court, its merits ought not to be discussed in public.



The court, after hearing the parties, said, “Hold your fire until the final determination now that the case is in court.”

Admitted to bail



Abrokwa, who has been charged with five counts of offences, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 20, 000.00 with three sureties. All the sureties, according to the court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, must be gainfully employed.



This was after counsel for Abrokwa, Mr Ampaw, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail with the explanation that Abrokwa would not interfere with investigations



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, informed the court that the substance that Abrokwa used to allegedly threaten Afia Schwarzenegger was water and not acid. Abrokwa pleaded not guilty to all five counts of threat of harm, assault, publication of obscene material, domestic violence and emotional, verbal and psychological abuse. Hearing continues on October 11, 2017.



Brief facts



Brief facts presented to the court by Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong were that Afia Schwarzenegger is the complainant and Lawrence Abrokwah, the accused. The two are legally married and lived together at Dome Pillar II, a suburb of Accra, in a house which belongs to the complainant.



He said about some weeks ago, the accused person packed his things and left the house for Dansoman following persistent misunderstanding between them and on August 29 this year, Abrokwa was informed by their house help, one Afia Nyamekye, that her madam had a male visitor who would be spending the night with her.



The Chief Inspector said based on that information Abrokwa armed himself with a kitchen knife and a bottle containing liquid substance purported to be acid and then proceeded to the house of Schwarzenegger, scaled the wall and entered the compound.



He added that Abrokwa upon seeing a strange private car which he believed to belong to the visitor parked in the compound, he deflated two of the tyres and got access to the room through the backdoor with the assistance of the house help.



According to the policeman, Abrokwa entered with his cell phone camera on and forced the bedroom door open and found both Afia Schwarzenegger and the visitor in bed.



He said Abrokwa then threatened them to remain as they were for him to video them or else he would pour the acid on them to cause harm to their bodies.



The prosecutor said the visitor escaped during the process but Schwarzenegger was prevented by the husband.



Abrokwa, with the acid in his hand, Chief Insp. Oppong said, ordered his wife to go on her knees and declare that she was a prostitute and with no alternative choice, Afia Schwarzenegger obeyed all his instructions.



He said Abrokwa continued with the video while the lady was naked and pleading with him to stop his action.



The police officer said Abrokwa also assaulted the complainant in the process and as if that was not enough, Abrokwa chased her out of the house naked running for help from neighbours till she was eventually rescued and clothed by some of her neighbours in the vicinity.



The prosecutor said after the incident, Abrokwa immediately transmitted the nude video of the wife to his second phone before reporting the matter to the police with all the items, belonging to the visitor together with the iPhone used in taking the nude video.



Abrokwa was arrested, cautioned and granted bail later. While the case was being investigated by the police, Abrokwa went ahead and transmitted the videos from his cell phone No. 03202437139 to Afia Schwarzenegger’s father, Mr Kwaagyei, on cell phone No 0243277655 on September 1, 2017.



The video, the prosecutor said, later went viral on social media and the bottle containing the liquid substance was sent to Ghana Standards Authority for examination.



On September 13, 2017, the police received a report from Ghana Standards Authority that the liquid substance which was used as acid to threaten the complainant and her visitor was identified to be water and not acid.