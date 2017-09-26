 
Entire Members Of NDPC Appointed By The NDC Administration Resign...
 
26-Sep-2017  
Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, Chairman of the NDPC
 
The entire members of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), who were appointed during the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, have announced their resignation en bloc from the Commission.

The Chairman of the Commission, Kwesi Botchwey, made the announcement at a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

The commission is made up of 24 members. 
 
 
 
Source: citifmonline.com
 
 

