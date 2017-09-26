Meteo Agency Warns Of Heavy Thunderstorm

Related Stories The Meteorological Agency has warned against a thunderstorm which it said is approaching the country from neighboring Togo.



The service in an alert said areas in the country expected to be affected include Accra, Tema, Adenta, Sege and Battor.



“A moderate thunderstorm and rain-bearing cloud system observed over the southern half of Togo is expected to move west to produce rains over the country accordingly,” the statement said.



Other areas expected to be affected include, Old Ningo and Sakumono.



Kumasi, Kete Krachie, Yendi, Tamale, Akwatia, Kumasi, Winneba, Agona Swedru, Mankessim and its environs are expected to be affected as well.



