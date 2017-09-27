Appiah Stadium Is Wrong But Has Committed No Offencee – Ace Ankomah Defends NDC Serial Caller

Related Stories Lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah has dismissed assertions that insulting the president is an offence according to the laws of the country.



He explains that such acts as insulting presidents are wrong but cannot be described as an offence demanding action by law enforcement authorities.



His comments follow the recent debate arising as a result of the arrest of popular serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah commonly referred to as Appiah Stadium.



He is alleged to have accused President Akufo-Addo of being a ‘wee’ smoker.



The Ashanti Regional Police command on Tuesday arrested Appiah Stadium in handcuff and subsequently transported him to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra for further interrogation.



His arrest led to a huge debate as a section of the public, particularly the NDC argued that it was unlawful.



“We demand the immediate release of Appiah Stadium from police custody now in the interest of the stability of the State. The release of Appiah Stadium from police custody is non-negotiable, as such we give the Akufo-Addo government 24 hours to produce him or we take every means possible to get Appiah out,” a statement from the party said.



But in a Facebook post on his wall, Ace Anan Ankomah stressed wrote “what is wrong is wrong. Appiah Stadium is wrong but has committed no offence. There should have been no arrest and no handcuffing. You can invite him for a discussion on the possible implications of his action on public order. Even then he's not bound to honour the invitation. Leave the man to his own devices.”