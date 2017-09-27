Two-Year-Old Boy Dies In Swing Accident

Library Image Related Stories A two-year-boy died while playing unattended on a swing in Ititu village, Makueni County, Kenya in an incident that has shocked residents.



The boy’s mother, Ms Patricia Wayua said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.She said she was at a parents’ meeting in school when she was received a call from her sister-in-law informing her the son was unwell and she should rush home.



"On arrival, I found my in-law cuddling my son's lifeless body," said the distraught mother.



Ms Wayua said she was told that her son could have accidentally entangled himself on a swing fixed on poles protruding from walls of one of the houses.



She said the swing was put up by older children a day earlier.



"By the time I arrived at the scene accompanied by police officers, relatives had removed the body from the swing,” Kitundu Location Chief Richard Ndisya told the Nation on Wednesday.



He however said there are claims that the boy could have been strangled, saying it is not possible for a child of that age to commit suicide.



"Police recovered the boy's body near some ropes designed to look like a swing, it is hard to rule out foul play in this case," said Mr Ndisya.



The administrator said police are investigating the incident.