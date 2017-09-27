British Airways Sacks Air Stewardess Who Made Nasty Video Rant Against Nigerian passengers

Related Stories British Airways has sacked a 23-year-old air stewardess, Joanne Wickenden who made a nasty video, perceived as racist, mocking Nigerian passengers while in her uniform before flying from London to Abuja on Friday. (Read here)



After a two hour meeting with her bosses at the airline, she was sacked. The airline confirmed this in a statement, saying; 'She no longer works for British Airways. We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.'



Joanne however insists that she's not racist and claimed the video was just a joke. She told Mail Online; 'I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends. I don't want to fly anymore.'