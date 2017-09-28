Prempeh College Promotes Students Demoted For Poor Performance

Related Stories Authorities of the Prempeh College in Kumasi have resolved to promote the over 40 students who were demoted due to poor academic performance.



Authorities say the students who were due to enter second year, have been promoted on probation basis to allow them better their performance.



They have maintained that none of the affected students was sacked or was asked to go home because of their poor grades.



Authorities have begun engaging parents of the affected students, and will meet all the parents on Friday to announce the decision, and measures adopted to allow the students continue their stay in the school.



Management says remedial measures have also been considered to enable the affected students improve on their performance as they join their colleagues into the second year.



Assistant Headmaster (Administration), Attah Gyamfi Jones, who confirmed this to Citi News, says a lot of deliberations had gone on before the final decision was arrived at.



“Initially, there was a publication that we have sacked 51 students which was not true. It was not up to that number, however we have not sacked anybody. We just called the parents to have some fruitful discussions with them on how best we can help the students because we cannot repeat the First year’s to join the Free SHS. Management has taken a decision to invite the parents to give their wards some remedial assistance to buck up on their performance so they can join their colleagues in Form two (2). So they are on probation now. We are going to study them and make sure that they come up to join the second years”.



He indicated that the measures were to help improve on the academic performance of the students and better their grades in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Mr Gyamfi expressed concern about how some parents of the affected students did not contact management on the matter, but rather resorted to the media to dent the image of the school.



He said management will in the future intensify its counselling for students who are unable to meet their academic requirements, and parents and guardians will play a key role in the process.



He advised students who have been admitted to Prempeh College to be more serious with their studies so they can meet the academic standards of the school.



–





