Michelle Obama Slams Women Who Voted For Trump

Related Stories Former US first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday criticized women who voted for President Trump, saying they voted against their own interests.



“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told the audience during a talk at a marketing conference in Boston.



She went on to suggest female voters for Trump were just going with the pack. She said:



“It doesn’t say much about Hillary, and everybody’s trying to worry about what it means for Hillary and no, no, no what does this mean for us as women?” she asked.



“That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ To me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You just like the thing you’re told to like.”



According to exit polls, 41 percent of women voted for Trump in November.



Then she talked about how she wants US President Trump to succeed. She said:



“We want him to be successful. He was elected”. “When you’ve been in that position, you have a different perspective.”







