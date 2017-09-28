Armed Robbers Shoot, Kill Nurse Among Passengers

Related Stories Reports reaching Radio Ghana indicate that armed robbers Tuesday night allegedly shot and killed a nurse who was among passengers traveling between Sawla and Larabanga in the Northern Region.



Former Upper West Regional Cadet Coordinator Nanoang Silas Jadaan who was among passengers told GBC`s Upper West Regional Correspondent Sualah Abdul-Wahab that the deceased was taken to a health facility at Sawla and later transferred to Bole where he died.



A check at the Upper West Regional Police Command indicates that the case has not been reported to the command.



A check at the Upper West Regional Police Command indicates that the case has not been reported to the command.

All efforts to get the Police at Sawla to speak to the incident proved unsuccessful. Source: gbcghana.com