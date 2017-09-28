AG To Respond To Wisa’s Submission Of No Case

Related Stories Eugene Ashie, aka Wisa, has filed a submission of no case in a matter in which he has been accused of displaying his manhood while performing live on stage.



However the Attorney General is said to have indicated in a letter that it will respond to the submission of no case. The matter has been adjourned to October 20.



Prosecution had closed it case and Wisa was expected to open his defence; he however indicated through his counsel, Mr Jerry Avenorgbor that he has no case to answer and subsequently filed that before the court.



Wisa of Ekikimi fame is being held for allegedly exposing his penis whilst performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.



He has, however, denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a GH¢8,000.00 bail with one surety.



Prosecution said on December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis whilst performing live on stage.



According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Asante, the Police contacted the managers of Ashie to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.



The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: “December to Remember,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.



In the course of the show, the accused, whilst dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.