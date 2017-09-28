Come And Arrest Me - A Plus Dares Deputy CID Boss

Related Stories Popular musician Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A-Plus has dared Assistant Commissioner of Police to arrest him if she has evidence he doctored her tape.



According to him, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who was part of the team which investigated corruption allegations he leveled against two Deputies at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Messrs Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye is being economical with the truth.



His comment follows claims by the Deputy CID boss that her voice in a conversation with A-Plus had been doctored for mischievous purposes.



The Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service last week described as baseless, A-Plus' corruption claim against Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.



An audio thought to be excerpts of a conversation between A-Plus and a female investigator sought to downplay the CID report and suggested a cover-up by the police to protect the two public officials.



ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a statement admitted the voice in the audio is hers but maintained that the content has been doctored.



The Deputy Director-General of CID further stated that A-Plus "sent one a text message and threatened to put my voice in the public domain because the team had insulted hint by saying the allegation was baseless."



But in a quick rebuttal on Asempa FM Thursday, A-Plus said the Deputy CID Boss rushed with her conclusions he was the architect behind alleged tampering of the tape.



He could not fathom why a police chief without any evidence will conclude that her voice has been doctored.



Denying that he leaked the tape, the maverick musician maintained that the conclusion of the investigation was skewed to favour the two presidential staffers.



“They said the allegation was baseless and I have kept quite now they want to sacrifice me. If you move one step, I will move two,” he fumed.



A Plus said the statement put out by ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is because her “guilty conscience is haunting her”.