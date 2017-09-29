Prove Your Case: CID Addo-Danquah Told

Related Stories Governance Watch, a civil society group, has asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to go beyond claims that her conversation with Kwame Asare (A-Plus) has been doctored by investigating the said doctored tape.



The CID recently cleared Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, of any wrongdoing in an allegation levelled against them by A-Plus, after the President referred the matter to them for investigations.



However, an audiotape, which has been widely circulated on social media, suggests there was a cover-up.



But ACP Addo-Danquah, who investigated the case, has accused A-Plus of doctoring the tape to tarnish her image.



She said in a statement: “The A-Plus corrupt allegations were thoroughly investigated by a team of four senior detectives headed by the Director General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of which I was a member.



“I wish to categorically and emphatically state that I have never intimated to A-Plus in any conversation whatsoever that I believed that his allegations of corruption against the two senior government officials had been confirmed following our investigations.”



But a statement released by Governance Watch said: “Governance Watch has cited a letter subsequent to the release of a tape recording released into the public, purported to be containing the voice of Mr Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus and one police officer, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deputy Director-General/IGP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Mrs. A listen to the tape presented the police officer as having compromised on the facts made available to the police during its investigations of allegations of corruption involving the two current Deputy Chiefs of Staff Mr Asenso-Boakye and Mr Abu Jinapor.



“While we would not dwell much on the details of the tape recording, we are very much interested in the response given by ACP Addo-Danquah, Mrs to the effect that the said tape released in the public domain was doctored. We are completely uncomfortable with the allegation of doctoring which has, all of a sudden, become the order of the day anytime audio recordings of people are released into the public.



“While we are not vouching for the authenticity of the said tape, we are delighted to the effect that the police officer has been able to conclude that the said tape was doctored. We are by this release, calling on ACP Addo-Danquah, Mrs. to immediately investigate, or cause to be investigated, the audio recording in order to establish the individuals who engaged in the doctoring, and to proceed to bring such culprit(s) to book.



“It has become necessary for such a tough position to be taken by the police in order to ensure that these acts, as many as have been in the public domain (claims of doctoring), are halted for good in order to promote a safer society for all. We are of the firmest belief that the police officer in question is strategically placed to employ all intelligence at her disposal to ensure that her name is cleared fully to re-establish the public confidence that she had lost over the hours within which the tape had been in the public domain.”





