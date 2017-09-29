Teacher Killed …Body Dumped In Farm

Related Stories The lifeless body of a teacher, believed to be in his early thirties, has been found in a farm at Jauben in the Ashanti region.



The late teacher, identified as Richmond Aidoo Arthur, was found in a seating position with legs widely outstretched near a tree.



A mark on his left hand suggested he could have been injected with a substance, while a tiny bottle containing a liquid substance was also found close to where the body was positioned.



Speaking to the Publisher, hon. Kwadwo Sarpong, Assemblyman for Juaben Daaman Electoral Area, said he suspected foul play in the death of the murder.



He said the police informed him around 4pm on Tuesday that they had discovered a body at an area in the town called ‘state farm,’ so he accompanied them to the scene.



According to him, the almost decomposed body had since been buried at the Juaben Cemetery with the consent of the police, adding that the family of the deceased, who stay at Pakyi Number Two when he was alive, has been informed of the incident.









