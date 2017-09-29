Gay Club Invades Churches

Library Image Related Stories Some churches at Tarkwa in the Western Region have been flooded with letters from gay associations.



The motive is for the churches to help them recruit members for the yet to be launched homosexual and lesbians association in the town. An elder of the SDA Church at Tarkwa Kwabedu, Ephraim Paa Kwesi revealed this on Adom FM Wednesday.



He said he and his pastor received the letter from a 15-year-old boy asking them to announce it in the church so that interested people can join. Paa Kwesi who is also the Assemblyman for Tarkwa Kwabedu Bogrekrom Electoral Area said he knew most of the names in the letter so he invited them to the church for advice.



However, this initiative was taken as an insult by the gays who latter mobilized their members with cutlasses to lynched him in his house. “I was returning home from church when my brother called and told me not to come home because the homosexuals have stormed the house with cutlasses to butcher me” he bemoaned.



The SDA elder is now alarmed since most of them are Junior and Senior High School students between the ages of 14 to 17 years. Hon. Ephraim Paa Kwesi who is living in fear said has reported the matter to the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command for immediate action.



“I have handed over the letter to the Tarkwa Divisional Crime officer and they have begun investigations into the matter” he added. Also, Bishop Elisha Clement Twumasi, Head Pastor and General Overseer of God Hands Prayer Ministry who received a similar letter expressed shock at the incident.



“I have heard rumours about their existence but did not believe it until i received this letter. I think the church has a big role to play” he bemoaned. Bishop Elisha Twumasi called on government, the clergy and civil society organizations to begin sensitization programmes to save the youth from failing prey.



