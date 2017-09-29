GJA Poll: Prez Mahama’s Name Replaces Aspirant’s

Related Stories The name of former President John Dramani Mahama has replaced that of a presidential aspirant taking part in the Ghana Journalists Association election ongoing today, Friday 29 September.



Mr Mahama’s name appears at No. 138 on the register, a spot meant for aspirant Johnny Ayittey, whose camp described the situation as “strange”.



Mr Ayittey’s camp, represented by Bibini Nutor, told Class News that Mr Benedict Asoro, who is the chairman of the GJA electoral committee, has given the assurance that his aspirant will be given the chance to vote.



The other contestants for the presidential spot include Lloyd Evans and incumbent Mr Affail Monney.



Mr John Mahama is also a registered member of the GJA.









Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.