Over 700 Resident’s Live In Danger At Ablekuma

Residents of the Ablekuma Fan Milk in the Ga Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region are living in danger as their homes have been taken over by gulley erosion.



A visit to the area revealed that the erosion is taking course as a result of construction of the road stretch since last year.



The road network which links up from Awoshie junction to Pokuase after the construction made no room for access drains, rather the contractors diverted the main gutter to the community which is now causing inconvenience to the residents.



The construction of the said drains according to the residents has come to a halt due to change in government.



They also say that over 700 residents lives’ are in danger and most of them are children.



They further appealed to the government to come to their aid to solve the erosion issue for them.



