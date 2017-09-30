Affail Monney’s Re-election Is An Endorsement Of Inefficiency - Afreh-Nuamah

Related Stories Journalist and social media activist, Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah has said the re-election of Affail Monney as President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is an endorsement of inefficiency and gross ineptitude.



Mr. Monney won a second term after he polled 310 votes out of the total 505 votes, in an election predicted to go in favour of his closest competitor, Lloyd Evans.



Mr. Evans had 147 votes with the third candidate Jonny Aryeetey polling 44 votes.



Reacting to the news, Afreh-Nuamah who prior to the elections led a social media campaign against Monney expressed worry about the future of the association.



"I feel that today is a very sad day for Journalism in this country. Because what has just happened is an endorsement of inefficiency; of gross ineptitude” he told ghanaweb.



Afreh-Nuamah however stated that although the best candidate did not win, members of the association should rally behind the elected executives.



Meanwhile, Monney has declared his readiness to welcome new ways and ideas of improving the conditions of journalists and journalism in the country.



Speaking to pressmen after his victory, an elated Affail Monney said that the GJA has already rolled out new policies aimed at improving the condition of its members also reflect its current status.



He stated that his doors are always opened to criticisms and dissent opinions since wisdom and knowledge are not the preserve of one person.



“Change is an essential ally of progress. Whoever opposes change is an architect of decay. We have already started changing a lot of things. We have changed our code of ethics, we have changed our constitution to reflect the new status of the GJA. So the change is ongoing and we all know that change is a process, not a destination. The newly elected GJA executive will continue to welcome ideas and also seek support from everyone because no single person is a repository of wisdom” he said.





