Stand Up Against Violent-Conflict – Children Told

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bimbilla in the Nanumba-north district of the Northern region – Ghana, Hon. Abdulai Yaquab has charged children to standup against any form of conflict that can easily degenerate to mass murder or violence.



He said, if children had the courage to stand up against parents, brothers, friends and families then, Bimbilla would have been a better place and the blood spillage could have been averted.



During the launch of the Young Peacebuilders Forum in Bimbilla, the DCE averred that the initiative geared towards raising young people to spearhead the activities of peacebuilding and conflict resolution by Amass Ghana is a giant step and must be embraced by all. Adding that, the young people should advocate vehemently against the gruesome killing and should also have a voice in the way and manner the district is being governed.



“Tell your parents, brothers, cousins and families that, they cannot continue to make harsh decisions that will go a long way to jeopardize your future and that of your unborn generation, so before they pick up their guns and machetes to perpetuate evil deeds, they should consider asking for your opinions because it is your future they will be endangering”.



Hon. Yaquab said the protracted chieftaincy violent-conflict in the district has impacted negatively on education and development consequently making life unbearable for its citizens. According to him, numerous schools in the district lacks infrastructures and many other educational needs due to the whopping sum of monies being spent on fuel and upkeep of security personnel detailed to the area to prevent the feuding which is constantly claiming lives and properties.



Speaking at the event, Hon. Yaquab expressed gratitude to Amass Ghana and funders – Niwano Peace Foundation – Japan for their gallant initiative of securing the future through the young people in Bimbilla with an objective of promoting peace.



The Executive Director of Amass Ghana, Mr. Kofi Asamoah-Ababio said the forty (40) young people will become conscious and embodiment of peace thus after phase one – six (6) months.



“It is our hope that, the young people become change makers to effect change in their various communities, schools, Mosques, Churches and families in order to attract more young people that will go a long way to broaden the base of the peacebuilding work”.



In attendance, were the Bimbilla District police Commander, Mr. Acolatse Young, the Ghana Education Service Director, and the Army Force Commander, Mr. Alhaji M. Musah.



