Photos: Young Peacebuilders Forum (YPF) Launched

Related Stories Amass Ghana – Center for Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding on September 25, 2017 launched the Young Peacebuilders Forum (YPF) in Bimbilla, the district capital of Nanumba-north in Northern region – Ghana.



The initiative which received funding support from the Niwano Peace Foundation – Japan is geared towards raising forty (40) young peace ambassadors to spearhead activities of peacebuilding in the district in order to avert future atrocities and brutalities.









