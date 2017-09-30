Tourism Minister Appointed 'Dankeriwurche' In Gonjaland

Related Stories Madam Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture was on Friday enskinned as the Dankeriwurche, the queen mother of development, by the Yagbonwura, the Overlord of the Gonjaland.



The enskinment was in recognition of her efforts and hard work to take tourism in Ghana to the highest level.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Gonja during a working visit, Madam Afeku said her team was in the land to seek the blessings of the king, as they begin their journey of promoting domestic tourism.



She said the visit was also to introduce the newly confirmed tourism ambassadors, who have been selected based on their exposure, influence, and the impact they have on society, to attract more tourist into the country.



She said “these tourism ambassadors are here to see what the Gonja land has to offer as tourist attractions, in order to be able to promote your tourism potential to tourists who would intend come in for you to generate revenue.”



She expressed appreciation to the Overlord for the honour done to and assured him that they would deliver on their mandate to boost tourism in the region.



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, Overlord of the Gonjaland, thanked the Minister and her team for coming visiting them, saying it was a good step they have taken and it shows how they have the Gonja’s at heart.



He said it is clear and evidenced that they are working with their campaign promise of involving the chiefs and traditional leaders in their effort to promote tourism.



“Your coming is a sign of working in a cordial relationship with traditional leaders. We are also ready to support by giving you the needed advice and backing in order for you to achieve your agenda of promoting domestic tourism.”



Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, was also later enskined as the Dankeriwurche, the king of Development.



The Minister and her team later visited the Larabanga Mosque, the ‘mystic stone’ and the Mole National Park, all in the Gonjaland.