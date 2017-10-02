Man, 55 Rapes Daughter 9 Times For Money Rituals

Library Image Related Stories An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison custody for raping his 17-year-old daughter (names withheld).



Adeyanju, a resident of Irona Quarters in Ado-Ekiti timber worker, was arrested on 11th September and confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual.



He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors, and wondered why the police failed to arraign his accomplices in court.



Based on the instructions of the witchdoctors, he confessed that he wiped the private part of her daughter with a white handkerchief in order for him to become wealthy.

55 year old man confessesThe case was initially handled by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, before it was taken over by the Okesa Police Station and finally referred to the State Police Headquarters.



Police prosecutor, Sergeant Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that Adeyanju violated Section 31(2) of the Ekiti State Child Rights Law which was committed within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.



Ikebuilo applied for an adjournment for issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).



The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel to the accused person, Mr. Simon Ojo, also pleaded for a date of adjournment from the court pending the issuance of legal advice.

Before the case was adjourned, Adeyanju told the magistrate: “We are three in this case but



I am surprised that I am the only one police is charging to court.”



But the magistrate replied: “Don’t worry, others will soon be brought to court.”



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Akosile, remanded Adeyanju, in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution(DPP). She adjourned the case to 12th October for mention.



Speaking with our reporter before the commencement of the sitting, Adeyanju said the victim’s mother was his third wife while the victim was his sixth child.



According to him, his five other children are living with their mothers in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.



The accused revealed that he drove the victim’s brother from home to have unrestrained access to the victim. Adeyanju said: “I slept with my daughter in order to become wealthy and I used to wipe her private part with a white handkerchief each time I did it.



“I slept with her nine times and the herbalists who did the charm for me has bolted away. I drove my male child away from home in order to have my way. I don’t mind going to jail for what I have done because I wanted to become rich and I was told by the herbalists that I could only become rich if I slept with my daughter.”