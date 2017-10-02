‘I Tested Her With Just A “Small Slap” And She Called Off Our Wedding’

Related Stories So a prospective Nigerian groom has shared online what he did to his wife-to-be that had her call their wedding off.



An anonymous guy shared with relationship IG page, makeup or breakup, how he slapped his wife just a little bit, so as to correct her for doing something he doesn’t like her doing.



According to him, the “correction slap” was given to her because she answered his phone and he has warned her not to always pick his calls.

He wrote:



Our wedding is this Saturday and for the first time in my life I just gave her one small slap and she threw my ring to my face and called it off . If a woman can not endure a little slap from the man she loves then what can she endure in the marriage ? Just correction slap and she is forming yanki girl saying domestic violence, how ? Should I beg her ? Or do you people think she is unserious . My mum said she is not a serious wife . I slapped her because she picked my call and I have warned her never to try it, because I don’t puck hers or go close to her phone .



What do you think ?



