10 Die And 30 Seriously Injured In Nkawkaw Road Crash

Ten people died on the spot and 30 sustained serious injuries when a Yuton bus crushed into a trailer on the Nkawkaw bypass yesterday morning.



The wounded are on admission at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital while the dead, who are yet to be identified, have also been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.



The dead are made up of nine males and one female.



According to the police, at 4am on Sunday, a Yuton bus, with registration number GM2212-15, travelling from Kumasi to Accra with 54 passengers suddenly entered the lane of the oncoming vehicles and collided with a trailer with registration number ER 917-A, which was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi.



The two vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to the Nkawkaw Police Station for further investigations.



The police appealed to members of the public whose relatives and friends travelled from Kumasi to Accra on Sunday morning to visit the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for identification of the dead bodies.